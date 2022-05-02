Loons split twinbill, take 5 of 6 from Whitecaps

Loons pitcher Cole Percival pitches against Lansing last Aug. 17 at Dow Diamond. (Austin Chastain/austin.chastain@hearstnp.com)

The Great Lakes Loons wrapped up a very successful road trip with a doubleheader split against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday.

The Loons won the first game 3-1 and lost the second game 8-2, taking five of six games in the series in Comstock Park. Each game of the doubleheader lasted seven innings.

Great Lakes pitchers allowed only five hits in the first game, which concluded a five-game stretch in which the Loons allowed only 10 runs total. Cole Percival (1-0) tossed three innings of one-hit baseball for the win. Jose Hernandez earned his third save of the series and of the season.

At the plate for the Loons in the first game, Aldrich De Jongh hit a solo homer and Eddys Leonard went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 18 games -- both of which streaks ended in the second game.

In the second game, Joe Vranesh went 3-for-3 and accounted for all the Loons' scoring with two solo home runs.

After a day off on Monday, the Loons are back at Dow Diamond in Midland on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the newly renamed Beloit Sky Carp (formerly Beloit Snappers), the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Tuesday's 11:05 a.m. game is the first of two School Kids Day this month, as the Loons are set to welcome more than 3,000 school-aged children to the game.