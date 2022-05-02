ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes claims producers encouraged his affair with Carolina Santos - telling him it was the 'right thing to do' and that Dion Giannarelli was 'an idiot'

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos have made bombshell revelations about their affair on the show, just weeks after the finale episode aired.

On Monday, the couple claimed to Yahoo! Lifestyle that producers 'encouraged' them to spark up a romance and had told them it was the 'right thing' to do.

Daniel, 31, also alleges producers branded Carolina's on-screen husband Dion Giannarelli an 'idiot' while trying to persuade them to go forward with their romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Y70D_0fQ3K2OT00
Spilling the tea: Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes (left) and Carolina Santos (right) have made bombshell revelations about their affair on the show

'They told us like, "You guys are doing the right thing! Jess left! Dion’s an idiot! You are doing the right thing!",' he said, referencing his on-screen wife Jessica Seracino who quit days into their marriage.

'Everything bad you do they’re like, "Oh you’re doing perfect!". They make you think that you’re doing the right thing.'

Carolina, 33, agreed: 'Yeah, that’s their way to trick you into things. Just whatever feeling you're having, even if it's a negative thought, they always validate it like, "Yeah, you’re so right!".'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziWf3_0fQ3K2OT00
Yikes! Daniel, 31, alleges producers branded Carolina's on-screen husband Dion Giannarelli (pictured) an 'idiot' while trying to persuade them to go forward with their romance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0mQS_0fQ3K2OT00
Cheaters: The pair began hooking up while Carolina was still technically 'married' to her on-screen husband Dion

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for further comment.

Daniel later said he had 'nothing but respect' for the producers, and said the 'villain' edit the couple received was all worthwhile as they are now happier than ever.

Carolina added that she had no intention of being involved in a cheating scandal, but said: '...I was definitely happy to cause some drama and give the entertainment to the viewers, why not!'

Daniel added that producers wanted to have full control over when he and Carolina saw each other during filming, saying they were banned from talking to each other without the network knowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgfNT_0fQ3K2OT00
Scandal: Carolina added that she had no intention of being involved in a cheating scandal when she signed up for the show, but added: '...I was definitely happy to cause some drama and give the entertainment to the viewers, why not!' 

However, he said the pair were 'naughty' and enjoyed plenty of off-camera dates regardless of the rules.

The pair began hooking up while Carolina was still technically 'married' to her on-screen husband Dion.

They had several rendezvous while hapless Dion tried everything to make things work with the Brazilian-born businesswoman.

Daniel had already left the experiment after the demise of his marriage to Jessica Seracino, but stuck around so he could seduce another man's 'wife'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYtn4_0fQ3K2OT00
Shook: In a recent interview with 9Entertainment, Dion (right) said he was stunned to discover Carolina had been cheating on him with the bodybuilder

In a recent interview with 9Entertainment, Dion said he was stunned to discover Carolina had been cheating on him with the bodybuilder.

'All of a sudden, the sliding door flings open and sure enough it's Carolina and Daniel, hand in hand, coming in to give everyone a massive surprise and let them know that they've been together and they'd like to enter the experiment,' he said.

Although he was initially shocked to see them together, Dion said certain things about his relationship with Carolina finally fell into place after she walked into the commitment ceremony with Daniel.

'The minute they walked in and I saw them together, I thought to myself, "Okay, I understand now. This all makes sense,"' he said.

'There were moments in the experiment where I thought things were quite odd, or there were times where I'd contact Carolina to see if she'd like to grab a bite to eat for dinner… she wouldn't answer the phone.

'Now I know she was with Daniel.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cF8Ix_0fQ3K2OT00
Taboo: Daniel added that producers wanted to have full control over when he and Carolina saw each other, and were banned from talking to each other without the network knowing 

Daily Mail

