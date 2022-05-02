ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prowers County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prowers by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Prowers...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Butler; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Butler, Monroe, northwestern Baldwin, east central Clarke, western Escambia, southeastern Wilcox and central Conecuh Counties through 445 AM CDT At 400 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Peterman to 6 miles west of Frisco City to 5 miles southwest of Uriah to 6 miles west of Poarch Creek Reservation. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Atmore, Monroeville, Frisco City, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Uriah, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, Pollard, I65 And US 84, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 113, I65 And AL 21 and Poarch Creek Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Prowers County, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ALL BUT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...10 AM CDT until 9 PM CDT.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please notify field crews of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northern Gila County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Central Chippewa, Delta, Eastern Mackinac, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Central Chippewa; Delta; Eastern Mackinac; Luce; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southeast Chippewa; Southern Schoolcraft; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF UPPER MICHIGAN DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS Gusty easterly to northeasterly winds as high as 20 mph, combined with dry and warm conditions will lead to elevated wildfire potential today across the eastern half of Upper Michigan, particularly away from the lakeshores. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 22 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM AKDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Aviation activities will be adversely impacted through mid morning.
ENVIRONMENT
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Prowers
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 8.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Tyler, Hardin and Northern Jasper Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on Saturday, and potentially again Sunday.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 266.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 274.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Action stage is 273.0 feet. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 266. Fri 2 AM 269. 274. 274. 274.8 1 PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas Patchy dense fog will impact portions of the region this morning Patchy dense fog is possible across portions of the Tri State area, mainly along and east of a line from Culbertson, Nebraska south into Oakley, Kansas. Visibility may drop down to a mile or less at times. This will impact area travelers through 800 AM MDT/900 AM CDT.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Jefferson, Knox, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Jefferson; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED EARLY THIS MORNING Some patchy dense fog will be possible early this morning with visibility down to one quarter to one half miles at times. The visibility cold also fluctuate rapidly over short distances. Use low beam headlines, slow down if necessary, and and allow a little extra following distance between vehicles.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...San Jacinto, Polk, and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...From noon EDT today through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA

