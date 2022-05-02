ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Rajmund Ciurzynski

New Britain Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRajmund Ciurzynski, 80, of New Britain, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at his home. He was the loving husband of Zofia (Jagora) Ciurzynski for 55 blissful years. Born in Poland, he was a son of Tadeusz and Regina (Marciniak)....

Jozef A. Ozog, 93, of New Britain, husband of Anna (Nowak) Ozog, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022. Born in Poland, son of the late Jakub & Maria Ozog, he was member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain. Jozef was a special individual who touched people hearts. He always thought about others and had the ability to unite people. His kind and compassionate heart will be missed by all who knew him. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by his wife Anna; his son: Stanley Ozog and his wife Trina of Vinton, VA; his daughter Elizabeth Sowislo, and her husband Dariusz of New Britain; his grandchildren: Daniel & Ania Ozog and Christopher Ozog; his great-grandchildren: Michelle, Aisha & Maya Ozog; and his siblings: Tadeusz, Jozefa, Anna & Zofia, all in Poland, and their families. Relatives and friends are invited direct to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 6th at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net .
Richard Robertson Sr., age 86, formerly of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center, after a long illness. Born in New Britain, he is predeceased by his parents Ernest and Elizabeth (Roth) Robertson, his brother Howard Robertson, and sisters Virginia Robertson, Muriel Perniciaro, Rita Robertson, Ernestine Poglitsch and Betty Jane Robertson. Survived by his loving wife Virginia, son Richard Robertson Jr., daughter Karen Reis, and her husband Fred, three beautiful grandchildren; Olivia Robertson, Brianna Robertson and Danica Reis, and sister Vivian Galliher. Richard and Virginia were married in 1964, settling in Newington, and had celebrated their 50 year Gold Anniversary in 2014. After serving time in the U.S. Marine Corp, Richard went on to work for Landers Frary & Clark, finally landing a career path of more than 40 years at Skinner Precision Industries, later becoming ParkerCorp. Affectionately called "Richie" by his co-workers, and proud of his work ethic, he rarely missed a day of work. Richard loved to tease... that unlike his siblings' things, their childhood dog "never chewed on his stuff"! Richard's carefree spirit brought him and Virginia to Saturday lunches at Mortensen's or Friendly's with their grandchildren, children and their spouses, where the staff knew them by name. He never outgrew his love of Science Fiction, Championship Wrestling, flea markets and the music of the 50' and 60's. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. His favorite place was Lake George, NY where his children easily convinced him to participate in many amusement and water park rides. Moving to Marjorie Moore Senior housing in 2008, Richard and Virginia socialized with their neighbors at community dinners and hosted traditional family Christmas parties. Richard also leaves behind many Godchildren, Nieces and Nephews who will miss him dearly. Friends and Family may call at the Luddy and Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, New Britain, CT, Thursday May 5th from 4-7 p.m., and Friday morning at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Entombment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Saint Joseph Church, 195 South Main Street, New Britain, 06051. Share a condolence or a special memory of Richard at www.luddyandpetersonfh.com .
Carol C. (Cook) Montana, 84, of Berlin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Monday, May 2, 2022, at Apple Rehab of Cromwell. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl (Yourwith) Cook, she had been a resident of Berlin for more than 50 years. She was the wife of Robert Montana.
