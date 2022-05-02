Rajmund Ciurzynski

Richard Robertson Sr., age 86, formerly of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center, after a long illness. Born in New Britain, he is predeceased by his parents Ernest and Elizabeth (Roth) Robertson, his brother Howard Robertson, and sisters Virginia Robertson, Muriel Perniciaro, Rita Robertson, Ernestine Poglitsch and Betty Jane Robertson. Survived by his loving wife Virginia, son Richard Robertson Jr., daughter Karen Reis, and her husband Fred, three beautiful grandchildren; Olivia Robertson, Brianna Robertson and Danica Reis, and sister Vivian Galliher. Richard and Virginia were married in 1964, settling in Newington, and had celebrated their 50 year Gold Anniversary in 2014. After serving time in the U.S. Marine Corp, Richard went on to work for Landers Frary & Clark, finally landing a career path of more than 40 years at Skinner Precision Industries, later becoming ParkerCorp. Affectionately called "Richie" by his co-workers, and proud of his work ethic, he rarely missed a day of work. Richard loved to tease... that unlike his siblings' things, their childhood dog "never chewed on his stuff"! Richard's carefree spirit brought him and Virginia to Saturday lunches at Mortensen's or Friendly's with their grandchildren, children and their spouses, where the staff knew them by name. He never outgrew his love of Science Fiction, Championship Wrestling, flea markets and the music of the 50' and 60's. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. His favorite place was Lake George, NY where his children easily convinced him to participate in many amusement and water park rides. Moving to Marjorie Moore Senior housing in 2008, Richard and Virginia socialized with their neighbors at community dinners and hosted traditional family Christmas parties. Richard also leaves behind many Godchildren, Nieces and Nephews who will miss him dearly. Friends and Family may call at the Luddy and Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, New Britain, CT, Thursday May 5th from 4-7 p.m., and Friday morning at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Entombment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Saint Joseph Church, 195 South Main Street, New Britain, 06051. Share a condolence or a special memory of Richard at www.luddyandpetersonfh.com .

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO