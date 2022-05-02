ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets Szydlowki suspended; Corrin, Alvaro fined

 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets will be short-handed for a must-win game six on Monday.

Forward Shawn Szydlowski has been fined and suspended one game by the ECHL for his actions at the end of Saturday’s game five loss. Szydlowski was assessed a game misconduct for “abuse of officials,” according to the ECHL.

Szydlowski, the 2018 ECHL Most Valuable Player, will miss game six as a result of the suspension.

Defenseman Willie Corrin and forward Matt Alvaro were also fined for their actions during Saturday’s loss.

The Komets will host Wheeling for game six at the Coliseum on Monday at 7:30 p.m. If the Komets win, they will host game seven on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

