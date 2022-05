Mary T Glessner, 95, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 7, 1926, in Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Prokovich) Tuorinsky and married Roger L. Glessner on July 16, 1948, in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2007.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO