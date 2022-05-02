ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man indicted after stealing $1.5 million from Denver charities

By Morgan Whitley
DENVER ( KDVR ) — A Denver grand jury has indicted a Colorado man for allegedly stealing more than $1.5 million from two Denver charities.

On Thursday, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that 43-year-old William Carl Schwartz was charged with two counts of theft and one count of money laundering.

Schwartz was indicted by the grand jury after compelling evidence showed he had stolen more than $1,548,000 from two Denver charities. Both charities rely on donor funding to sustain their operations.

Prosecutors believe the theft and laundering began back in November 2014 and continued for almost five years up until May 2019. The crime ended when one of the organizations discovered suspicious bank account activity.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s office, an investigator discovered the alleged theft from the second charity in February 2022.

Schwartz was arrested on April 21 and is scheduled for arraignment on June 9, 2022.

