KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice. Edward Kelley was interviewed by the FBI in June of 2021 and told investigators that he went to D.C. to attend a rally for Former President Donald Trump before he walked around the United States Capitol Building, an FBI report said. He told investigators that he did not go inside the building, according to the report.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO