ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Final curtain for Andrew Lloyd-Webber's Covid-hit musical Cinderella as it leaves the stage less than a year after London premiere

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Cinderella will close next month less than a year after its West End premiere.

The show, which is being staged at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in Covent Garden and has suffered Covid-related disruption, will end on June 12.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said last July that he was determined to open Cinderella in London and had ignored 'siren voices' suggesting he should move it to New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zx8dI_0fQ3GhsN00
Curtains: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will close in June, less than one year after its West End premiere 

The Cinderella premiere took place in August last year, having been scheduled for the previous month but delayed because of Covid isolation issues.

It opened with an audience capacity of 50 per cent and in December was stopped due to 'Covid-related absences'.

At the time, Lord Lloyd-Webber said it was heartbreaking to see the theatre industry decimated by Omicron cancellations, adding that 'no one in the Government listens'. He postponed Cinderella until 2022 'to avoid more disruption' as the number of coronavirus cases soared.

Written by Emerald Fennell and starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cinderella is described as a 'complete reinvention' of the classic fairytale.

In the frequently asked questions section of the website, under a question about bookings after June 12, it says: 'If you have booked directly through our website or LW Theatres, you will be contacted shortly to discuss your options, but don't worry, if you're unable to make an alternative performance, you will not lose your money.

'As you can imagine, the box office team are busy rebooking everyone, so please don't contact them until they've contacted you.

'If you have booked via a ticket agent, they will be in contact with you in the next few days.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adt68_0fQ3GhsN00
End of the fairytale: The website for the show says that anyone who booked tickets for after June 12 can get a refund 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

352K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy