While visiting the retail pages, we checked that there was stock and successfully added the titular GPU and CPU to a shopping basket before venturing to the checkout. However, adding another identical GPU or CPU to the basket didn't work – so it looks like AMD has smartly limited the shopping cart to stop folk from buying these up in bulk. It is a good move as not many ordinary PC enthusiasts and gamers will need to buy more than one product. However, we don't know what would happen if we completed checkout and revisited the store using the exact checkout details (name, address, and payment card).

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO