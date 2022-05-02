Focus 21st Century Minority Leadership recognizes graduates

Nine members graduated from the Focus 21st Century Minority Leadership Program during a ceremony on Saturday, April 30, on the Pioneers Memorial Complex. Vernell Larkin, a retired educator who was a member of the program’s charter class in 1991, was the speaker, organizers said in a press release.

Sherica Ferguson (left) and Asya Bell received Focus Spirit Awards during the ceremony. (Photo provided)

The 2022 graduates are:

Asya Bell, a teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School

Nikki Chambers, Hopkinsville Water Environment supervisor at Moss Water Treatment Plant

Twan Doan, a teacher at Hopkinsville High School

Sherica Ferguson, a teacher at Freedom Elementary School

Nichelle(Niecy Hillis, a certified fair housing coordinator and accupancy specialist for Kentucky Housing Corp.

Rhoda Knight, owner of SBN and co-owner of Lo’Phine’s Speciality Catering

Lucretia McGee, general manager at Zaxby’s

Verdell Smith, retired from Urology Associates as a purchasing manager in Nashville, Tennessee

Shannon Snorton, clerk at the Christian County Circuit Clerk’s office

Ferguson and Bell were the Focus Spirit Award recipients in recognition of their motivation, inspiration and dedication.