Focus 21st Century Minority Leadership recognizes graduates

By Jennifer P. Brown
 4 days ago

Nine members graduated from the Focus 21st Century Minority Leadership Program during a ceremony on Saturday, April 30, on the Pioneers Memorial Complex. Vernell Larkin, a retired educator who was a member of the program’s charter class in 1991, was the speaker, organizers said in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EV24Q_0fQ3FKjZ00
Sherica Ferguson (left) and Asya Bell received Focus Spirit Awards during the ceremony. (Photo provided)

The 2022 graduates are:

  • Asya Bell, a teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School
  • Nikki Chambers, Hopkinsville Water Environment supervisor at Moss Water Treatment Plant
  • Twan Doan, a teacher at Hopkinsville High School
  • Sherica Ferguson, a teacher at Freedom Elementary School
  • Nichelle(Niecy Hillis, a certified fair housing coordinator and accupancy specialist for Kentucky Housing Corp.
  • Rhoda Knight, owner of SBN and co-owner of Lo’Phine’s Speciality Catering
  • Lucretia McGee, general manager at Zaxby’s
  • Verdell Smith, retired from Urology Associates as a purchasing manager in Nashville, Tennessee
  • Shannon Snorton, clerk at the Christian County Circuit Clerk’s office

Ferguson and Bell were the Focus Spirit Award recipients in recognition of their motivation, inspiration and dedication.

Schools begin adding to Hopkinsville Rotary Auction tally

After two nights, the Hopkinsville Rotary Auction is $87,105 ahead of last year’s auction at this point with a total of $183,452 raised so far. If auction chairman Andrew Wilson can maintain the same pace through the auction’s conclusion on Saturday, Rotarians could be in a position to exceed last year’s mark, which raised a record $397,832.
Shaping the future of our community

Earlier this year, we announced that we’d be adopting a new approach to election coverage — an approach that shifts the focus from horse race politics and puts people at the center of campaign coverage. So, we asked you to tell us what questions you wanted candidates to...
Clemens exhibit aims to better represent diverse rural queer community

An exhibit uplifting stories of rural queer experiences is currently on display at the Clemens Fine Arts Gallery at West Kentucky Community & Technical College. The multimedia exhibit – entitled “The Country Queers Art Exhibit,” after the collective that assembled it – displays 70 framed photos of community members across the country. The exhibit features audio excerpts from interviews with LGBTQ+ community members. It will remain on display through April 29.
VISUAL ART
WKMS station manager appointed chair-elect of Kentucky Broadcasters Association board￼

WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe has been appointed chair-elect of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Board of Directors. The Kentucky Broadcasters Association (KBA) unites public and commercial radio and television stations across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The KBA represents and furthers the interest of broadcasters, communicates relevant information to broadcasters through...
KENTUCKY STATE
