Focus 21st Century Minority Leadership recognizes graduates
Nine members graduated from the Focus 21st Century Minority Leadership Program during a ceremony on Saturday, April 30, on the Pioneers Memorial Complex. Vernell Larkin, a retired educator who was a member of the program’s charter class in 1991, was the speaker, organizers said in a press release.
The 2022 graduates are:
- Asya Bell, a teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Nikki Chambers, Hopkinsville Water Environment supervisor at Moss Water Treatment Plant
- Twan Doan, a teacher at Hopkinsville High School
- Sherica Ferguson, a teacher at Freedom Elementary School
- Nichelle(Niecy Hillis, a certified fair housing coordinator and accupancy specialist for Kentucky Housing Corp.
- Rhoda Knight, owner of SBN and co-owner of Lo’Phine’s Speciality Catering
- Lucretia McGee, general manager at Zaxby’s
- Verdell Smith, retired from Urology Associates as a purchasing manager in Nashville, Tennessee
- Shannon Snorton, clerk at the Christian County Circuit Clerk’s office
Ferguson and Bell were the Focus Spirit Award recipients in recognition of their motivation, inspiration and dedication.
Comments / 0