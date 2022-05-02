One dead, two injured in southern Mobile County crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County wreck involving an ATV left one child dead, two other children injured, and a 44-year-old man behind bars. According to a news release from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal wreck happened Saturday evening, April 23, on Williams Road. There, deputies...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three adult males were inside of a pickup truck when a fatal accident occured Saturday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol stated in a report. None of the three passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time and were all ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were found with serious injuries.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in April has claimed the life of a 68-year-old Semmes man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said Willie Ray Everett Jr. succumbed to his injuries Friday at University Hospital, where he was transported following the crash that occurred about 1:28 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The driver charged in the Pensacola inner tube accident has been identified. Joseph Squirewell was booked into the Escambia County jail for negligent manslaughter. Squirewell was in jail for about 15 minutes before being released Thursday, May 5 on a $25,000 bond. Squirewell was charged after Christian Garner, 18, was […]
The Lawrence County sheriff said a Lawrence County man missing since 2017 is the half-brother of Lauderdale County escapee Casey White. Sheriff Max Sanders said Steven Patrick White, 47, of 11295 Alabama 101 in Town Creek was last seen at his residence on Oct. 27, 2017. “We occasionally get a...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Exxon gas station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Thursday afternoon. Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed two people who were shot died. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities. Police got...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said that two traffic stops conducted by deputies April 26 led to three arrests for drug and alcohol possession. Timothy Wright, 23, was arrested after being pulled over by police on Davis Highway and University Parkway for running a red light. When deputies […]
Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach woman is charged with child neglect after a three-year-old was found sleeping on a sidewalk at about 1 am Saturday according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. 25-year-old Shyla Heidelberg was arrested for child neglect. Deputies say a security officer at Choctaw Village Apartments called […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, around 9:38 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 200 block of Smith Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised authorities that they had a verbal altercation with 29-year-old Henry Bernard Walker. According to the victim, Walker […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man allegedly strangled his partner and tried to set fire to their apartment Friday, April 29. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Murray Hill Court for a report of a domestic complaint. Officers determined that the victim’s boyfriend broke into their apartment and […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a missing 72-year-old man was found after a crash off Highway 602 Thursday, April 27. Donnie Barrow was reported missing by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday in the Laurel Hill area. FHP believes the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. before an officer found him […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old. Elaina Encalada was last seen Friday, April 22, by a family member in Grand Bay, Ala. Encalada was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. If you have any information about Enclalada’s whereabouts, […]
