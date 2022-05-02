ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

One dead, two injured in southern Mobile County crash

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Mobile man and sent a Coden couple to the hospital on Saturday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Irvington...

