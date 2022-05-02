ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting at truck stop

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect of a shooting that killed one person outside of a Pilot Travel Center.

According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Ruffin Mill Road at around 6:05 p.m. Sunday. When they got there, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later died from their injuries.

While at the scene, officers found out that a suspect vehicle left the area after the shooting. A short time later officers were called to a nearby crash at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Route 1. Involved in the crash was the vehicle that had left the scene of the shooting.

Police arrested an occupant but are still looking for the other, who ran away from the scene on foot. He is described as a Black man who stands at about 6’3″ and was last see wearing a white t-shirt and red gym shorts.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 ro Crime Silvers at 804-748-0660.

WRIC - ABC 8News

