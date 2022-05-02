ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Drive-by shooting kills man in Germantown; plainclothes officers fire shots at suspects

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vju7n_0fQ3CuFQ00

Two plainclothes Philadelphia police officers discharged their weapons on Sunday night after they witnessed a drive-by shooting that claimed a man's life, according to officials.

It happened around 6:42 p.m. near the intersection of East Pastorius and Baynton Street while the 14th District officers were investigating an unrelated homicide in the city's Germantown section.

Investigators say a dark gray or silver Nissan SUV pulled onto the block and two or three suspects started shooting at a 31-year-old man who was walking down the street.

Police say the officer's car was also struck.

"The officers were in an unmarked vehicle in the backdrop of this shooting, and in fact, their vehicle was struck one time," said Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace. "They weren't sure whether they were being ambushed or if there was a shooting of some other nature. They then identified the vehicle and returned fire."

Investigators say the suspects fired 27 bullets and hit the victim 15 times.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital by police where he later died.

The man's friend, who did not want to be identified, said the victim was visiting his mother and grandmother when he went to the store and didn't come back.

"He was a good kid...good friend. A person that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it," said the friend. "It wasn't meant for him and it's sad that good people always be the victims of senseless crimes and things of that nature."

Two officers fired approximately nine gunshots before the suspects got away.

Investigators say it doesn't appear that bullets from police injured anyone, but the entire incident is under investigation.

"This is an area that's been plagued by gun violence in recent times and officers were deployed specifically to this location in connection with surveillance with some previous homicides," Pace said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 9

Teddy Dempsey Sr.
2d ago

😞🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Saints Of GOD Keep Praying GOD does hear Your Prayers and sees the hurt and destructive wickedness in our society. Yes, a change will come. Strengthen our 🚔🚔🚔Police also LORD and enable them to apprehend these criminals quickly in Jesus Name. May the Man who died Rest In Peace and Condolences To His Family

Reply
4
Related
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Germantown#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Baynton Ave
The Independent

Texas mother shoots burglar dead after he broke into her home while her three children were inside

A mother shot and killed a suspected burglar who was trying to break into her home in Texas while her three children were inside, according to authorities.The burglary gone wrong unfolded at around 10pm on Thursday night in the southeast side of San Antonio when the man allegedly entered the backyard of the woman’s home through an opening in a fence from a local park, reported ABC12.The intruder then tried to enter the home through the laundry room at the back of the house.Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, was home alone with her three children at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX43.com

Police: Armed woman dressed in Special Police uniform fatally shot by DC police

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a Special Police Officer (SPO) uniform in Northwest D.C. who allegedly shot another woman before police arrived, according to MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau. An investigation determined that the woman shot and killed, 42-year-old Erica Graham, was not a licensed SPO in D.C., police said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Man, 3-Month-Old Dog Shot In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest victims of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic includes a 3-month-old puppy. Police say the dog and a 27-year-old man were both struck by stray gunfire Tuesday night in the 2600 block of North Warnock Street. Both the dog and the man are in stable condition, although the coast isn’t yet clear for the puppy named Ruby. “Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital by a private auto,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The adult male victim ran from the scene and flagged down a driver who took him...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
91K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy