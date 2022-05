Dow High's boys' tennis teams from 2009-2013 will be inducted into the Midland County Sports Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2020 during a ceremony and banquet to be held at Dow Diamond on June 11, beginning at 6 p.m. After failing to qualify for the state tournament in 2007, the young Chargers began building toward what would become the most successful period in the program's long and storied history. From 2009 through 2013, Dow boys' tennis compiled an incredible 97-5-5 record, went undefeated in two different seasons, won five straight Saginaw Valley League championships and five straight regional championships before going on to claim state titles in each of those seasons.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO