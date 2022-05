SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday at the Gillespie Center in South Bend, Gladys Muhammad was honored at the “Helping Hands Award Dinner”. The event was hosted by the Hospice Foundation. During the event, Gladys was recognized for her work on the west side of town, and helping with the redevelopment of the West Washington and Chapin St. corridors.

