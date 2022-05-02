ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Lady Vols clobber their way past Ole Miss

By Reece Van Haaften
OXFORD, Miss. — Rylie West and Ashley Morgan smoked back-to-back home runs in the third inning to help the Lady Vols win 10-1 and even up their series with Ole Miss.

Tennessee gave starting pitcher Ashley Rogers some run support in the first inning. McKenna Gibson scorched a single through the left side to bring home Lair Beautae. A couple of batters later, Ivy Davis sent a single to almost the exact same location. The ball bounced off the shortstop’s glove allowing Zaida Puni to trot home for a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, West sent a three-run home run to dead center. Her eighth of the season put the Lady Vols up 5-0. Ashley Morgan followed West’s home run up by launching her ninth of the year over the wall in right.

The Rebels chipped into the lead in the fourth. Catelyn Riley pushed a run across the plate on an RBI groundout.

The Lady Vols returned the run in the top of the fifth. Beautae cranked a no-doubter to center field. Her fifth of the season put UT up 7-1.

Tennessee finished the game off in the sixth. West doubled home Ivy Davis. Then, Morgan hit her second home run of the game.

Rogers threw a complete game giving up four hits and one earned run. She struck out six on her way to picking up her eighth win of the season.

UP NEXT: The rubber match of the series is on Monday at 7 p.m.

