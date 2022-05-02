ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthurdale, WV

Goat Yoga at Arthurdale Heritage

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ju55n_0fQ3BnHM00

ARTHURDALE, W.Va. – Arthurdale Heritage held it’s fourth Goat Yoga class of the year on Sunday. The event had 20 people doing yoga with 10 goats inside the Historic Center Hall.

Goat Yoga can be a fun way to do yoga and it can add a bit of resistance with weight training to traditional exercises.

“It’s great fun we use the goats for a lot of our tourism activities,” said David Huxtable, Arthurdale Heritage Volunteer. “But people enjoy being with the goats and interacting with them. We have one more class this year.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KFti_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12V0rm_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzPIq_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2hq6_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1OM4_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2Jh6_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwYXa_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puPf2_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WG16W_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iq1Z1_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plh7F_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZqqI_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbbDh_0fQ3BnHM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOlko_0fQ3BnHM00
Scottish Heritage Parade held in Clarksburg

Arthurdale Heritage holds up to five Goat Yoga events throughout the year and the organizers say the classes fill up fast, so you have to make sure you register early on their website.

If you missed the Goat Yoga event and want to have fun with the goats, on June 11th, the Arthurdale Heritage will be holding it’s Goat Gallop Annual 5k Fundraiser.

Not only that, but the New Deal Festival will be on the second Saturday in July in Arthurdale, W.Va.

For more information on Goat Yoga or the Arthurdale Heritage Museum, click here for the website.

For a list of the upcoming events at Arthurdale Heritage, click here.

To find out more and to sign up for the Goat Gallop 5k, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for 8 Puppies

FOSTER HOME NEEDED: We Would love to take these eight puppies into rescue they are half Australian shepherd / Doberman mix. If you are able to open your home and heart to these eight adorable puppies please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org and submit a foster application or if you’re currently fostering please message as soon as possible thank you.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arthurdale, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#The Goats#Scottish#Goat Yoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Man facing drug charges after passing out in cemetery

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man was arrested after officers found drugs and messages on his phone about buying and selling meth. According to a criminal complaint, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Vista View Road in Kingwood where a man had been passed out in his […]
KINGWOOD, WV
Bakersfield Californian

Pet of the Month

This hunk is Kai (A129139). He’s a 2-year-old neutered husky who is on the search for his forever home. He has been with us for three months and has had zero attention!. He is great with other pups, loves attention and would be an overall great companion. He is a typical husky; loves to run and needs lots of exercise. He will need an active household! He would fit in great with a family who likes to hike, go on walks and spend time outdoors. He also loves to cuddle up after a long day. Help make his dream come true and get him a home!
PETS
WBOY 12 News

Randolph County man admits to federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has admitted to a federal drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Richard Connally, 33 of Montrose, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine.” Connally admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in October […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy