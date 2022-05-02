ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records

JANESVILLE

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the man who was shot and killed at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville last week.

Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville was shot at the metal fabrication shop on the city’s north side Tuesday afternoon and died at a local hospital. The medical examiner confirmed Hills’ death was the result of “homicidal firearm related trauma.” The death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the medical examiner.

About 45 minutes after Hills was shot Tuesday, Rock County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin L. Todd, 23, of 6909 N. County M, lot 21, Evansville, who was formally charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

During his initial appearance Friday, Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer set a $1 million bond for Luther, according to online court records.

Police said Todd told them he had worked at Precision Drawn Metals for about a week before the shooting.

