Bismarck, ND

Bismarck and Mandan clean-up week starts this week May 2-7

By Nick Jachim
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Bismarck and Mandan residents, it’s clean-up week and that means city crews will pick up items that you normally can’t put out on your curb this week only, May 2-5 for Bismarck and May 2-7 for Mandan.

On your regularly scheduled garbage days, you can leave out the following items for pickup:

  • Appliances
  • Box Springs and Mattresses
  • Carpet
  • Electronics
  • Furniture Items
  • Propane Tanks
  • Tires (will not pick up semi-truck and tractor tires)
  • Tree branches (must be cut in 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles that one man can lift)

Items must be on your boulevard by 6 a.m. for Bismarck and 5 a.m. for Mandan.

Bismarck residents also have the opportunity to have free disposal for the week if they display their most recent water utility bill from the city of Bismarck.

More information can be found for Bismarck’s cleaning day here: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week

More information can be found for Mandan’s cleaning day here: https://www.cityofmandan.com/cleanup

KFYR-TV

Paddlefish harvest starts Tuesday

WILLISTON, N.D. - After weeks of blizzards and cold temperatures, the weather is warming up just in time for paddlefish season. The season started on Sunday, but Tuesday marks the first day that anglers are able to snag and harvest the fish. Water levels at the confluence rose slightly due to the precipitation, but officials are still expecting an accelerated season.
WILLISTON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Minot police make arrest in April 22 murder

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Minot police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused in last week’s shooting death of Alexander Eckert. The woman, Heather Renee Faith Hoffman, was taken to the Ward County Jail and charged with murder. On April 22, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in front of a […]
MINOT, ND
KELOLAND TV

Bandidos MC Clubhouse raided in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota was part of a large-scale investigation involving the Bandidos Motorcycle Club. According to the Attorney General’s office, there were search warrants on the eastern and western parts of the state. The Bandidos sign has officially been removed from the motorcycle club’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot police release more information in death investigation

4/18/22, 6:55 p.m. According to police, the woman has been identified as Barbara Campbell. Authorities believe she laid down voluntarily in the snow sometime during the night of Wednesday, April 13 or in the morning of Thursday, April 14. Campbell was dealing with mental health challenges. 4/14/22, 1:29 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was found dead […]
MINOT, ND
