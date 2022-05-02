Bismarck and Mandan clean-up week starts this week May 2-7

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Bismarck and Mandan residents, it’s clean-up week and that means city crews will pick up items that you normally can’t put out on your curb this week only, May 2-5 for Bismarck and May 2-7 for Mandan.

On your regularly scheduled garbage days, you can leave out the following items for pickup:

Appliances

Box Springs and Mattresses

Carpet

Electronics

Furniture Items

Propane Tanks

Tires (will not pick up semi-truck and tractor tires)

Tree branches (must be cut in 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles that one man can lift)

Items must be on your boulevard by 6 a.m. for Bismarck and 5 a.m. for Mandan.

Bismarck residents also have the opportunity to have free disposal for the week if they display their most recent water utility bill from the city of Bismarck.

More information can be found for Bismarck’s cleaning day here: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week

More information can be found for Mandan’s cleaning day here: https://www.cityofmandan.com/cleanup

