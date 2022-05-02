ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured in Mathers Street shooting in Hartford

By Riley Millette
WTNH
Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A male in his 30s was a victim in a shooting in Hartford just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers found evidence of gunfire on the scene at 256 Mathers St., and the victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. He suffered gunshot wounds, which are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.

