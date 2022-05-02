Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-04 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and...
Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility is possible due to blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks.
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beauregard; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. In Texas, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
Effective: 2022-05-06 05:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence A line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Boyd, southeastern Greenup, Lawrence, Carter, southern Lawrence, Cabell and northern Wayne Counties through 830 AM EDT At 806 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms near Durbin, or 8 miles south of Cannonsburg, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Grayson, Louisa, Coal Grove, Olive Hill, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Blaine, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Grayson Lake State Park, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Milton, Catlettsburg and Ceredo. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 162 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility is possible due to blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks.
Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 03:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts up to 65 mph for wind prone locations. Wave heights on Pyramid Lake of 2 to 4 feet, locally up to 5 feet. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dangerous boating conditions on Pyramid Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will last into the night Friday night, especially for the Reno-Carson City area. Areas of blowing dust are possible downwind of the Carson Sink, which could bring reduced visibility to I-80, US-95, and US-50. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with NDOT for the latest on road conditions.
Effective: 2022-05-06 05:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coffee; Geneva A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR COFFEE...WESTERN GENEVA...WEST CENTRAL BAY...WALTON...WESTERN HOLMES AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 546 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rutledge to near Brantley to 6 miles east of Dozier to near Opp to 10 miles north of Lockhart to near Florala to Valparaiso, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Elba, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Geneva, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Samson, New Brockton, Eglin Air Force Base, Lee, Union, Liberty, Live Oak, Freeport, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Kinston, Westville and Ebro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Saturday morning at 615 AM CDT. Target Area: Carter; Shannon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Current River near Powder Mill affecting Carter and Shannon Counties. For the Current River...including Powder Mill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Current River near Powder Mill. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM CDT Friday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 04/23/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Jasper, Tyler and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2022-05-06 04:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Covington County in south central Alabama Northeastern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 AM CDT. * At 519 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Laurel Hill, or 12 miles north of Crestview, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Laurel Hill around 530 AM CDT. Florala and Lockhart around 540 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Effective: 2022-05-06 07:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. For the South Grand River...including Urich...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Grand River at Urich. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. At 28.0 feet, K Highway is under water approximately 1 mile south of Urich. Many other roads along the river are flooded as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm South Grand River Urich 24.0 27.2 Fri 6am 27.4 26.5 17.6
Effective: 2022-05-03 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Noble; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR GUERNSEY...NORTHERN MONROE...CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS EASTERN NOBLE...HARRISON...JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIANA BELMONT...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Uhrichsville to 6 miles east of Caldwell, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Wellsville, and Cadiz. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395 could see gusts up to 65 mph. Sierra ridge wind gusts 80-100 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small boats and kayaks on area lakes will be prone to capsize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may bring reductions to visibility along US-95. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the latest on roads.
