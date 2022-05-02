ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

MEPA issued for missing 89-year-old man

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 89-year-old Mario Locatelli of Hamilton. Locatelli is 5'4'' and weighs...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Butte law enforcement searching for missing teens

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department is asking for the public's help in locating three missing Butte teens. McKenna Jennings is 5-foot-6, she was wearing a black and tan stripped shirt and black leggings. Jennings has brown shoulder-length hair. Destiny Griffith is 5-feet tall, weighs 135...
BUTTE, MT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Hamilton, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Ravalli, MT
State
Utah State
City
Missoula, MT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mepa#Tacoma Double
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
NBCMontana

Lake Co. deputies search for assault suspect

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Curtis Buck, 27, who reportedly assaulted an officer around 10 p.m. Wednesday. A Flathead Tribal Police officer was assaulted and hospitalized after an encounter with a Ronan man. The officer was released from the hospital. Anyone with information on Buck's whereabouts should...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Hearing set on whether Lori, Chad Daybell's trials will be recombined

(KUTV) — Prosecutors are asking an Idaho Court to delay Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial and recombine it with the trial for her husband Chad Daybell. Idaho Courts set a May 19 hearing date for arguments on the motion. Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial is currently set to begin on...
LAW
NBCMontana

WATCH: Employee defends himself with gun in 4-on-1 shootout inside smoke shop

COMPTON, Calif. (KMPH) — Two people are now behind bars following a shooting and failed robbery attempt at a smoke shop, deputies said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said four suspects walked into the California shop April 3 and browsed around the store. They then pulled out guns and exchanged fire with the store employee, who is also the store’s security guard.
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy