Movies

'Bad Guys' holds North American box office for 2nd weekend with $16.1M

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
May 1 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, The Bad Guys, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $16.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with $11.4 million, followed by Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at No. 3 with $8.3 million, The Northman at No. 4 with $6.3 million and Everything Everywhere All at Once at No. 5 with $5.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Lost City at No. 6 with $3.94 million, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at No. 7 with $3.93 million, Memory at No. 8 with $3.1 million, Father Stu at No. 9 with $2.2 million and Morbius at No. 10 with $1.5 million.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned about $62.3 million, compared to last weekend's take of $89.6 million when The Bad Guys debuted at No. 1 with $24 million.

