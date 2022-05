For many people, the first Monday in May is simply, well, the first Monday in May. However, as any fashionista could likely tell you, the day is so much more than the start of another work week. Per Harper's Bazaar, the first Monday in May is host to one of the most highly-anticipated nights in the fashion world: the Met Gala, which is an annual themed charity event organized by Vogue Magazine that is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO