Iowa State

Reynolds’ private school tuition bill holding up Legislature

By ERIN MURPHY Journal Des Moines bureau
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will not force state lawmakers to remain in session until late June while holding out hope they will approve her proposal to shift taxpayer funding for public schools to private school tuition scholarships. But Reynolds also said she is...

siouxcityjournal.com

