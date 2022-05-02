Donahue calls for Stonington to improve conditions in Pawcatuck park

Stonington — School board member Chris Donahue has criticized town officials and police for not doing more to stop drug use, loitering and public urination in the downtown Pawcatuck Park named in memory of his late father and grandfather.

Donahue posted the criticism on his Facebook page last week after he said he reeived photographs of used hypodermic needles that were collected during a recent cleanup at Donahue Park.

He wrote that the park was "an effort of love of community that my late father, Pawcatuck Fire Chief Steve Donahue, undertook to make the area around the Pawcatuck River a place families could enjoy."

"I know others have approached Town Hall, Police and Social Services to address this problem. Nothing is being done …" he wrote. "So here it is in 2022. This park has been cleaned and needles consistent with heroin use around the gazebo, ruining its intended use by families and older residents enjoying the River view. Is it going to take a needle stick of a resident, a town employee cleaning it, or worse a child to actually get Town Hall to act? Would this happen in other sections of town? I doubt it."

He added that his father and grandfather Jack Donahue "are spinning in their graves" over the fact that discarding of needles and urinating in the park grass is being allowed. Both Donahues had long records of volunteer service to the town including chairing the Board of Finance and leading the Pawcatuck fire department.

"I’m furious over it and I’m not alone. How about a police substation in Pawcatuck? Is this not enough to get one? Does anyone care about the negative impact on good Pawcatuck businesses struggling in this economy? I now publicly demand something be done," he concluded.

But First Selectwoman Danielle Chesebrough and Police Capt. Todd Olson both said last week that the town and police have been doing a great deal of outreach in the park since last summer and will continue to try to help those who are causing the problems there. They have also talked with Donahue.

Asked about posting last week, Donahue softened his criticism a bit.

"I'll give her the benefit of the doubt," he said about Chesebrough. "She's always been square with me."

"And I know police are doing the best they can and are stretched, but a little more presence down there wouldn't hurt," he added.

Donahue said he has been hearing more about problems in the park recently from residents. In addition to an increased police presence, he suggested better lighting in and around the park and more outreach to help those with addiction problems.

Chesebrough said that since last July she, police, Human Services Director Leeanne Theodore, Community Outreach Specialist Deanna Rushlow, the New London Homeless Hospitality Center and the WARM Shelter in Westerly have been meeting to address the issues in the park. The group most recently met on Friday.

She said Rushlow was making weekly visits to the park to offer assistance to people who frequent the park. She said she has also discussed the issue with new Police Chief Jay Delgrosso. In addition, she said, the public works department has removed part of the gazebo so people cannot sleep there, and disconnected power to it.

"We've been working on this issue for quite some time," said Olson, adding the police department chaplains have also been spending a lot of time in the park talking to people, even holding Alcoholics Anonymous meetings there. He said recently retired Police Chief J. Darren Stewart made daily visits to the park.

"There's have been some successes, but it takes time to build trust and get people to want help," he said. "Some people might not trust the police so we've been trying to get the right people involved."

"We're not looking to arrest people. That's not always the solution," Olson said. "We're looking to do what's best for the person involved and everyone else," he said. "We are all working together to do the best we can do down there."

In addition to stepping up patrols, Olson said police have also been talking to the Board of Selectmen about enacting an ordinance that would close the park after sundown so police can better control what occurs there. He said such an ordinance would be similar to those in place for other parks in town.