ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Donahue calls for Stonington to improve conditions in Pawcatuck park

By Joe Wojtas
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Stonington — School board member Chris Donahue has criticized town officials and police for not doing more to stop drug use, loitering and public urination in the downtown Pawcatuck Park named in memory of his late father and grandfather.

Donahue posted the criticism on his Facebook page last week after he said he reeived photographs of used hypodermic needles that were collected during a recent cleanup at Donahue Park.

He wrote that the park was "an effort of love of community that my late father, Pawcatuck Fire Chief Steve Donahue, undertook to make the area around the Pawcatuck River a place families could enjoy."

"I know others have approached Town Hall, Police and Social Services to address this problem. Nothing is being done …" he wrote. "So here it is in 2022. This park has been cleaned and needles consistent with heroin use around the gazebo, ruining its intended use by families and older residents enjoying the River view. Is it going to take a needle stick of a resident, a town employee cleaning it, or worse a child to actually get Town Hall to act? Would this happen in other sections of town? I doubt it."

He added that his father and grandfather Jack Donahue "are spinning in their graves" over the fact that discarding of needles and urinating in the park grass is being allowed. Both Donahues had long records of volunteer service to the town including chairing the Board of Finance and leading the Pawcatuck fire department.

"I’m furious over it and I’m not alone. How about a police substation in Pawcatuck? Is this not enough to get one? Does anyone care about the negative impact on good Pawcatuck businesses struggling in this economy? I now publicly demand something be done," he concluded.

But First Selectwoman Danielle Chesebrough and Police Capt. Todd Olson both said last week that the town and police have been doing a great deal of outreach in the park since last summer and will continue to try to help those who are causing the problems there. They have also talked with Donahue.

Asked about posting last week, Donahue softened his criticism a bit.

"I'll give her the benefit of the doubt," he said about Chesebrough. "She's always been square with me."

"And I know police are doing the best they can and are stretched, but a little more presence down there wouldn't hurt," he added.

Donahue said he has been hearing more about problems in the park recently from residents. In addition to an increased police presence, he suggested better lighting in and around the park and more outreach to help those with addiction problems.

Chesebrough said that since last July she, police, Human Services Director Leeanne Theodore, Community Outreach Specialist Deanna Rushlow, the New London Homeless Hospitality Center and the WARM Shelter in Westerly have been meeting to address the issues in the park. The group most recently met on Friday.

She said Rushlow was making weekly visits to the park to offer assistance to people who frequent the park. She said she has also discussed the issue with new Police Chief Jay Delgrosso. In addition, she said, the public works department has removed part of the gazebo so people cannot sleep there, and disconnected power to it.

"We've been working on this issue for quite some time," said Olson, adding the police department chaplains have also been spending a lot of time in the park talking to people, even holding Alcoholics Anonymous meetings there. He said recently retired Police Chief J. Darren Stewart made daily visits to the park.

"There's have been some successes, but it takes time to build trust and get people to want help," he said. "Some people might not trust the police so we've been trying to get the right people involved."

"We're not looking to arrest people. That's not always the solution," Olson said. "We're looking to do what's best for the person involved and everyone else," he said. "We are all working together to do the best we can do down there."

In addition to stepping up patrols, Olson said police have also been talking to the Board of Selectmen about enacting an ordinance that would close the park after sundown so police can better control what occurs there. He said such an ordinance would be similar to those in place for other parks in town.

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

CT TV host taking break after sons killed in Branford car crash

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The host of WTNH News 8’s “Capitol Report” is taking a break after his two sons were killed in a car crash last week. Jodi Latina, News 8’s chief political correspondent, will fill in for longtime...
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police identify victim of Park St. homicide

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died following a shooting on Park Street in Hartford on Sunday night. Police said a man, who has been identified as 34-year-old Javier Hernandez-Jiminian of Hartford, was shot on Park Street around 8 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the Hernandez-Jiminian. He was brought to a […]
HARTFORD, CT
WMUR.com

Man arrested at Seabrook motel in connection with Connecticut killing

SEABROOK, N.H. — A man wanted in connection with the death of another man in Connecticut was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Seabrook. Matthew Candler, 46, was arrested at the Seabrook Inn on a warrant out of Chaplin, Connecticut. Police said Candler is a suspect in the fatal assault of Jeffrey C. Rawson, 51, at a home on Miller Road.
SEABROOK, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stonington, CT
Stonington, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Truck linked to Chaplin homicide found

Lawmakers race to pass bills on budget, crime, and environment before session ends this week. Lawmakers race to pass bills on budget, crime, and environment before session ends this week. Updated: 11 hours ago. Suffield teacher investigated for offensive comments. Updated: 12 hours ago. Dozens of school staff members in...
CHAPLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Wethersfield police seeking owner of found service dog

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wethersfield are looking for he owner of what appears to be a service dog. Police said on Wednesday that the dog was found in the area of Russell Road near the CT Humane Society. “We are hoping someone recognizes this dog as it is...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Donahue
Eyewitness News

Norwich police arrest man following domestic shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested a man following a shooting early Tuesday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the shooting at 7:30 a.m. on East Main Street. When patrol units arrived on scene a single female victim was identified. The victim had a gunshot wound through and through...
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loitering#Economy#Alcoholics Anonymous#The Board Of Finance
The Day

Edward Jacome appointed as Groton city clerk

Groton — Edward Jacome, a Representative Town Meeting member, was appointed as the next city clerk. The mayor and City Council on Monday approved Jacome’s appointment, and he will be sworn in and start on May 16. City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick recommended Jacome to fill the...
GROTON, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Remembering a Bristol icon

I can’t tell you how often I think about this late Bristol icon, and all of the great things he did for his hometown. While driving east on Memorial Boulevard the other day I saw a couple walking, and thought it might have been retired Bristol Fire Department Fran Murphy and his wife, Maryann. This was because I saw them a couple of times walking on routes on my way to Stafford Springs for camping years ago. They live near the boulevard and thought perhaps now they’d now be walking local in their later years.
BRISTOL, CT
The Day

UPDATED: Blaze displaces residents of Groton double duplex

Groton — A passerby broke down the door and neighbors helped him rescue a woman from a fire that left a multi-unit residence on Thames Street uninhabitable on Thursday evening. City of Groton Fire Chief Robert Tompkins said firefighters received a call about 4:30 p.m. to check on a...
GROTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Westerly Sun

Picks of the Week: May 5

May 5-15 “George Washington’s Teeth”. Various times; Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St., Westerly. Granite Theatre will present Mark St. Germain’s comedy “George Washington’s Teeth.” Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.com.
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

New playground opens in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE)- McGinn Park opened in North Kingstown on Tuesday. The town said that Tuesday’s opening of the park on school street was three weeks ahead of schedule. North Kingstown thanked town employees, officials, police, and vendors for their support, which made the early opening possible. The...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
402
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy