Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Davie; Iredell; Rowan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Davie, southeastern Iredell and Rowan Counties through 715 AM EDT At 650 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Kannapolis, or 5 miles northwest of Enochville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salisbury, Kannapolis, Mooresville, China Grove, Spencer, Landis, Enochville, Granite Quarry, Faith and High Rock Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
