SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Hundreds of workers from different unions around the Bay Area marched to San Francisco City Hall for the annual May Day rally, also celebrated as International Workers Day in some countries. “It’s important to highlight that workers are at the core of everything we do in our society,” said Geri Almanza, with the United Educators of San Francisco. “We know that unions are a way for us to have those basic rights and to have a basic livable wage.” The marchers worked their way along Market Street Sunday morning to a rally in Civic Center Plaza. Speakers addressed...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO