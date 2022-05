COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball has set its coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, featuring one new member and a few promotions from within. That’s headlined by Jake Diebler being promoted to associate head coach entering his third year in the program. Diebler spent one game filling in as the Buckeyes’ head coach last season when Chris Holtmann and then-assistant Ryan Pedon — now the head coach at Illinois State — were out with a positive COVID-19 test. He coached OSU to a 95-87 win over Northwestern.

