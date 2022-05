Former Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens lacks an obvious path back to Kansas City after the 2020 NFL Draft. When the Kansas City Chiefs‘ season was ended by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game last winter, the team’s first move in the wake of a shocking loss was the release of veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. It was a long-telegraphed move designed to free up space in the middle for younger players with higher ceilings and to also clear a hefty salary from the books.

