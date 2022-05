INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 13-12) mustered up just six hits and lost 1-0 to Louisville (Reds). RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-2, 6.16) was the hard-luck loser. He gave up only two hits in four innings, but one of them was a solo home run by DH Ronnie Dawson in the first. LFP Cam Alldred (1.62) and RHP Cristofer Melendez (2.61) pitched two scoreless innings each and RHP Austin Brice pitched one. 3B Canaan Smith-Njigba (.233) went 1 for 3 with a triple. 3B Rodlofo Castro (.234) went 1 for 4 with a walk and two stolen bases. 2B Ji-hwan Bae (.269) went 2 for 4 with a stolen base, his eighth. SS Oneil Cruz (.159) went 0 for 4 with a strikeout.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO