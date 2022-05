Ronda Rousey was recently on the Wives of Wrestling Podcast and admitted that she had to warn Becky Lynch about her mother, AnnMaria De Mars, potentially retaliating over whatever was said on television. Rousey and Lynch's feud was built up for months on both TV and social media until WrestleMania 35 and Lynch has continued to antagonize the UFC Hall of Famer ever since. But De Mars, a former world champion in Judo, told her daughter that anything said about her on WWE programming could eventually lead to violence.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO