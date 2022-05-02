ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Man dies after fall from Pearl Street rooftop

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man died Sunday after a fall from a building on Pearl Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to Buffalo Police.

Police said the man, 28, fell from the fourth floor parking ramp of 500 Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo. Police also reported that the fall appears to be accidental, but remains under investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

In 2016, a 24-year-old Lancaster man fell at Pearl Street Bar and Grill, which officers also said appeared to be an accident.

News 4 has reached out to Ellicott Development for comment, but has yet to hear back. We will provide updates on the investigation as they become available.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

