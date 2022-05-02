ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pecos County, TX
City
Fort Stockton, TX
City
Pecos, TX
Local
Texas Cars
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beauregard; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. In Texas, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility is possible due to blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 05:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coffee; Geneva A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR COFFEE...WESTERN GENEVA...WEST CENTRAL BAY...WALTON...WESTERN HOLMES AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 546 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rutledge to near Brantley to 6 miles east of Dozier to near Opp to 10 miles north of Lockhart to near Florala to Valparaiso, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Elba, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Geneva, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Samson, New Brockton, Eglin Air Force Base, Lee, Union, Liberty, Live Oak, Freeport, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Kinston, Westville and Ebro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility is possible due to blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395 could see gusts up to 65 mph. Sierra ridge wind gusts 80-100 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small boats and kayaks on area lakes will be prone to capsize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may bring reductions to visibility along US-95. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the latest on roads.
LYON COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 22 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM AKDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Aviation activities will be adversely affected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Newton, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. In Texas, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carter, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Saturday morning at 615 AM CDT. Target Area: Carter; Shannon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Current River near Powder Mill affecting Carter and Shannon Counties. For the Current River...including Powder Mill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Current River near Powder Mill. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM CDT Friday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 04/23/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Greene, Stone, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Christian; Greene; Stone; Webster FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL CHRISTIAN, SOUTHEASTERN GREENE, NORTHERN STONE AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. An Areal Flood Warning Flood Warning remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for this area.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Saturday morning at 645 AM CDT. Target Area: Jasper; Newton Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Joplin...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shoal Creek near Joplin. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.8 feet, flooding occurs on Castle Drive on the southwest side of Shoal Creek across from the gage site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Friday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 11.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 06/11/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Noble; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR GUERNSEY...NORTHERN MONROE...CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS EASTERN NOBLE...HARRISON...JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIANA BELMONT...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Uhrichsville to 6 miles east of Caldwell, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Wellsville, and Cadiz. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy