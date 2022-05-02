ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

A warrant has been issued for missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White

By Joe Hernandez
 4 days ago
Authorities in Alabama have issued a warrant for Vicky White, the Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections who went missing with an inmate Friday.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said White is being charged with first-degree permitting or facilitating an escape.

"We know she participated," Singleton said at a news conference on Monday. "Whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate in this case, not really sure."

White went missing after telling jail staff on Friday that she was transporting inmate Casey White to the local courthouse for a mental health evaluation. Singleton said no court appearance was scheduled, according to Alabama news site AL.com . Officials say Casey White and Vicky White are not related.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Sunday that it is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White, who is facing two counts of capital murder.

"Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public," U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said in a statement. "Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive."

Singleton said Vicky White had recently sold her home and was scheduled to retire on Friday. Authorities are still investigating whether the two had any prior contact before they disappeared. "We will capture them," Singleton added.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Friday that the vehicle the pair used to leave the detention center was found in a local shopping-center parking lot.

Casey White, 38, was charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of 59-year-old Connie Ridgeway after he confessed to the killing.

He had already been serving time for what officials describe as a 2015 "crime spree" that included home invasion, carjacking and a police chase.

Officials say anyone with information about the disappearance of Casey White and Vicky White should contact law enforcement or make an anonymous tip to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Comments / 35

cassandra byrd
3d ago

She helped plan it ,they said she recently sold her home and put in for retirement,she was having an affair with him probably just don't add up

Reply
2
Lexington, KY
79K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

