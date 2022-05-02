ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Teenager dies in car crash in Greenville Co.

By Nikolette Miller, Sydney Broadus
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0Cin_0fQ31igQ00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda Civic was driving south.

The driver of the Honda Civic traveled left of the center of the road and hit the driver of the Kia SUV head on, SCHP said. The driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 17-year-old Seth Allen Smith.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents claimed the lives of three CSRA residents over the course of two days, and authorities on Monday morning released the names of the victims. In Allendale County. ALLENDALE, S.C. - Pedestrian Antonio D. Banks, 43, of Allendale, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Sports
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville County, SC
Accidents
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman hospitalized from crash dies one day later, coroner says

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman involved in a crash in Duncan died in the hospital a day later. Bethany Ann Spearman, 27, was taken to the hospital for treatment following a car crash involving two cars on April 30 at 10:25 a.m., according to the coroner. The crash happened along Gap Creek Road.
DUNCAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate crash leaves one person dead, Coroner’s Office confirms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to a crash along Augusta Road near Bessie Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on May 1, 2022. According to troopers, the victim was traveling north on Augusta Road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Greenville Co#Kia Suv#Honda#Schp#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy