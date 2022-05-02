ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Run for the Zoo back in person at BioPark

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085VzD_0fQ31dGn00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People came out Sunday for the 35th annual Run for the Zoo. After two years of being virtual, the event is back.

Adult nights at the ABQ BioPark

People had the option to run a mile, five or 10K, or a half-marathon. All the funds raised are going to the BioPark Zoo. While participation was about half of what’s normal at about 5,000 runners, organizers say the day was a success. “Today was great,” said race chair Hubert Hill. “All of our event races went out without a hitch and we had great weather. So we couldn’t ask for a more perfect day.”

Run for the Zoo is put on by the New Mexico BioPark Society. KRQE is also a sponsor of the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Gathering of Nations wraps its 39th year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a wrap for the 39th annual Gathering of Nations. Native Americans from across the country met in Albuquerque for the first time in three years. It kicked off Thursday night with the annual Miss Indian World Pageant. It continued through Saturday, with several performances and the crowning of Miss Indian World. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe issuing water restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Water restrictions are now in place for the city of Santa Fe. No outside watering will be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and can’t happen more than three times a week. The restrictions will last until the end of October. Anyone who violates them could have to pay a […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gathering of Nations returns to Albuquerque for first time in 3 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in three years, the Gathering of Nations returned to Albuquerque. The event kicked off at the Convention Center, with the annual Miss Indian World Pageant. Native Americans from across the country took part in the grand entry of dancers at Tingley Coliseum donned in traditional regalia. Events continue through […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in Alamogordo woman’s death

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman in Alamogordo. Police say Orlando Luevano stabbed Amanda Winters to death when she and her boyfriend showed up at Luevano’s home on Valmont Drive. Deputies say the pair had a confrontation at some point earlier and Luevano became enraged. Grabbing […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque BioPark offers reduced rates for low-income families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council gave the green light to discounted BioPark admission for lower-income New Mexicans. Councilors directed the Arts and Culture Department to develop a program offering reduced rates for families receiving snap benefits. That would apply to more than half a million New Mexicans. The discount would also apply at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Teen that died lived in ‘shocking conditions’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a case of child abuse that left a 16-year-old special needs girl dead. Deputies say the girl’s mother arrived at the University of New Mexico Hospital Tuesday carrying her daughter who was unresponsive. They say it quickly became clear that the child had been dead for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Biopark#The Abq Biopark People#The Biopark Zoo#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Man accused of using child in Walmart robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of using his child in a robbery. According to the criminal complaint, a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with the child. When they tried to leave, they were stopped. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police searching for man who walked out of hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked out of Kaseman Hospital and may not know he’s at significant risk for a medical emergency. According to APD, Michael Murphy left the hospital on Tuesday without receiving lab results. Those results showed his he’s at a high risk […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been in New Mexico during wildfire season, you know the all-too-familiar smell of smoke in the air and the sound of fire trucks racing to the scene of another New Mexico wildfire. You probably remember fires in the Jemez mountains, blazes near Ruidoso, or flames in the Albuquerque foothills in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

2 teens killed in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m. According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

New wildfire burning on Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation

Officials are reporting a new wildfire start on the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation around 1:38 p.m. on April 28. It has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo, and Magdalena. Start Date: April 28 around 1:38 p.m. Location: 4 miles east of […]
ALAMO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico families forced to evacuate multiple times

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The evacuations in San Miguel and Mora counties keep expanding, forcing families to run and leave everything behind…again. Families News 13 spoke with fled from canyons in the area with what belongings they had for the first time, but some say they’ve had to contend with leaving everything behind for this fire […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy