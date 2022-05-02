Severe Weather Statement issued for Hartley, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINDY TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK WITH PERIODS OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS --Friday-- * Winds will bring travel difficulties both in the air and on the ground. Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the current road information. Areas of blowing dust are possible both afternoons downwind of the Carson Sink and other desert locations, possibly affecting portions of I-80, US-50, and US-95. In addition, backcountry and ski recreation could be impacted along with choppy conditions on area lakes. * A few light showers with minimal liquid totals are possible in far northern Nevada and northeast California. --Mother`s Day Weekend into Next Week-- * It will remain breezy throughout the weekend, with a secondary max in wind speeds on Sunday due to a strong cold front. This front will usher in a much colder air mass Mother`s Day into the first half of next week. Temperatures will be 15-25 degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it`s possible we could have frost and freeze concerns Sunday-Tuesday nights. Might want to watch those sprinklers and protect any sensitive vegetation. * We will see periods of rain and snow/pellet showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday. There are solid chances for snow levels to fall to all valley floors by Sunday evening, which may catch many off guard. Mountain passes could see a few inches of snow accumulation on roadways during the overnight periods. It will be harder to see any roadway snow accumulation for lower valleys given the time of the year.

