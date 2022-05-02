Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-05-06 05:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN CRENSHAW AND NORTHEASTERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 546 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Rutledge to 3 miles northeast of Dozier to 11 miles east of Heath to 4 miles west of Opp, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Opp, Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge, Dozier, Heath and Glenwood. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility is possible due to blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks.
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Covington County in south central Alabama Northeastern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 AM CDT. * At 519 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Laurel Hill, or 12 miles north of Crestview, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Laurel Hill around 530 AM CDT. Florala and Lockhart around 540 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Effective: 2022-05-06 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. Make sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility is possible due to blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks.
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beauregard; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. In Texas, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. In Texas, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone locations along US-395 could see gusts up to 65 mph. Sierra ridge wind gusts 80-100 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Mono County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small boats and kayaks on area lakes will be prone to capsize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may bring reductions to visibility along US-95. Travel restrictions are possible for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the latest on roads.
Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
Effective: 2022-05-06 04:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 22 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM AKDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Aviation activities will be adversely affected.
Effective: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
Effective: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Ridge wind gusts 80-100 mph. Wave heights 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND .Southwest flow restrengthens over the weekend as a surface low develops along the front range of the Southern Rockies. Breezy conditions will begin in the afternoon hours on Saturday. This will be combined with dangerously low humidity and very dry fuel conditions. RH dipping below 8% is expected Saturday afternoon and evening hours, followed by poor overnight recoveries. Even stronger winds are likely on Sunday, which may create extreme fire danger for much of the area.. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY.. .FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and south central New Mexico and far west Texas * WIND...15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Stronger winds on Sunday. * HUMIDITY...3 to 8% * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-05-06 04:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Eastern Chichagof Island, Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island and Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility Aviation activities will be adversely affected.
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Saturday morning at 615 AM CDT. Target Area: Stone The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri James River at Galena affecting Stone County. James River NEAR Boaz affecting Stone and Christian Counties. For the James River Basin...including Boaz, Galena...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Galena. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters reach the floor of the 413 bridge over Railey Creek near the confluence with the James River south of the gage site. (946 FT MSL) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM CDT Friday was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.3 feet on 02/24/1985. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Christian; Greene; Stone; Webster FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL CHRISTIAN, SOUTHEASTERN GREENE, NORTHERN STONE AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. An Areal Flood Warning Flood Warning remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for this area.
Effective: 2022-05-06 06:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Saturday morning at 615 AM CDT. Target Area: Carter; Shannon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Current River near Powder Mill affecting Carter and Shannon Counties. For the Current River...including Powder Mill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Current River near Powder Mill. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM CDT Friday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 04/23/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and South Weld County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK AND THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE AND ADJACENT PLAINS The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 239 and 243. * Timing... 10 AM Saturday morning through 9 PM Saturday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
