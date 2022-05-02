ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies PF Brandon Clarke on Draymond Green's flagrant foul: 'It's something he's done in the past'

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is no stranger to flagrant foul calls, ejections and controversy. The four-time All-Star was again in the spotlight for a contentious play during the Dubs' Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday, after he was assessed a flagrant 2 foul for a takedown of Grizzlies power forward Brandon Clarke.

The Warriors ended up hanging on for a narrow victory thanks to a game-winning three-pointer by Klay Thompson, but Green's ejection was still a hot topic following the nail-biter.

The officials initially called a common foul on Green, before upgrading it to a flagrant 2 foul after review, automatically disqualifying him from the contest.

During the 2016 NBA Finals, Green was suspended for Game 5 after accumulating four flagrant fouls in the playoffs.

Green was limited to 46 games during the regular season due to a back injury, but averaged 7.5 points, 7.0 assists and 7.3 rebounds. In the team's five-game first-round victory over the Denver Nuggets, he averaged 9.6 points, 7.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals.

