Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Houston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dale, southeastern Coffee, northeastern Geneva and Houston Counties through 700 AM CDT At 619 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Enterprise, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Cottonwood, Enterprise, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Level Plains, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, New Brockton, Columbia, Pinckard, Malvern, Rehobeth and Clayhatchee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
