64-year-old with dementia reported missing in Jennings
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 64-year-old diagnosed with dementia reportedly wandered away from his home in Jennings on Sunday and family members are concerned for his well-being....fox2now.com
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 64-year-old diagnosed with dementia reportedly wandered away from his home in Jennings on Sunday and family members are concerned for his well-being....fox2now.com
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0