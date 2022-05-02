ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waipahu, HI

‘Friday Night Prime Time’ basketball series makes return over weekend

By Christian Shimabuku
 4 days ago

Over the weekend, the University of Hawaii’s College of Education, Department of Kinesiology and Rehabilitation Science partnered with six OIA schools to organize its fifth ‘Friday Night Prime Time’ basketball series.

In conjunction with McKinley, Kaiser, Kalani, Pearl City, Waipahu and Kaimuki, the event provides disabled students the opportunity to play in a basketball game alongside their peers in a packed gym, giving the event a big game environment.

Thursday’s game between Waipahu and McKinley was held at Waipahu, with the home team winning 26-23.

Friday night’s doubleheader at Kalani featured games between Pearl City and Kaimuki, as well as Kalani and Kaiser. Pearl City won the first game 46-31, while Kalani won the nightcap 35-32.

2022 was the fifth time Friday Night Prime Time was held after the program had a brief pause due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Photos from Thursday and Friday’s games are below (Courtesy of Allison Tsuchida):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REtiC_0fQ2vbyT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gF5Ub_0fQ2vbyT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZR4Vc_0fQ2vbyT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xGwI_0fQ2vbyT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4JtV_0fQ2vbyT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJgfy_0fQ2vbyT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYrhh_0fQ2vbyT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCB3P_0fQ2vbyT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDj31_0fQ2vbyT00

