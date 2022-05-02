Nashville restaurant included on Forbes Travel Guide’s top restaurants of 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville restaurant found its name on Forbes Travel Guide’s list of the country’s top restaurants for 2022.

Yolan, an authentic Italian and fine dining restaurant, sits in the heart of Music City’s SoBro neighborhood just south of downtown. Tony Mantuano, a decorated chef who has been featured on Top Chef and Top Chef Masters, helped define Italian fine dining in Chicago with Spiaggia before landing in Nashville. Spiaggia became such a Chicago institution that former president Barack Obama celebrated his 2008 election win there.

Martuano and his wife Cathy, a wine and hospitality expert, hope Yolan does the same for Nashville.

The menu changes seasonally and features a la carte dishes, along with multicourse tasting options.

