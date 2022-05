FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – As rents continue to increase across Broward, the county’s commission has approved a measure that offers some protections to renters. Under a new law approved Tuesday, landlords have to give renters no less than 60 days notice prior to termination of leases for those facing rent increases of more than 5%. The sixty days notice applies to all renters, with or without a signed annual lease, and a rental increase of more than 5%. The commission adopted the measure, sponsored by commissioners Nan Rick and Torey Alston, after hearing from many people who said they were...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO