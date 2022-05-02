How I discovered the Wood Wide Web

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
MILLIONS of Brits have been urged to take up a rapid test to see if they have bowel cancer. The Health Secretary has called on men over 60 to make sure they have the life-saving checkups. It couldn't be easier - with a home testing kit on offer, or use...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
The exponential increase in saltwater crocodile populations in the Northern Territory in recent decades may be partly a result of them preying on feral pigs, new research suggests. Scientists who have analysed the diets of saltwater crocodiles in the Territory believe the reptiles have shifted from marine prey to predominantly...
When Kimberley Bradley took herself to bed feeling "a bit fluey" in April 2019, she did not know that it would be eight days before she woke up again. The 41-year-old from Edinburgh thought she had a touch of heatstroke after a beautiful Easter weekend in the sun. She had...
The premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) has been replaced following his arrest in the US on drug smuggling charges. A no-confidence motion in Andrew Fahie, 51, was backed by the overseas territory's assembly on Thursday. His deputy Natalio Wheatley has been sworn in as the new premier of...
A woman has told how she had to watch her husband and young children fly off on holiday without her because of post-Brexit passport rules. Ellie Hair was due to fly to Lanzarote from Glasgow on Sunday but she was not allowed to check in. Some European countries now insist...
Comments / 0