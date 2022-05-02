ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Game 1 On Monday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gHhG_0fQ2qBTA00

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Game 1 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Monday evening. However, the star guard said that he will play in the contest.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday evening, and for the game they have listed star guard Jimmy Butler as questionable due to a knee injury.

NBA's official injury report

However, he says that he will play in the game, which is huge for the Heat.

The Heat got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs last season by the Milwaukee Bucks, but this year they rebounded nicely to finish the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 2020, the Heat had a magical run in Butler's first season with the Heat, and they went all the way to the NBA Finals but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the three seasons that Butler has been with the organization, they have made the playoffs in all three years.

In the first-round of the playoffs the Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in five games, and had several blowouts.

The winner of the series will face off with the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics series.

The Bucks won Game 1 on the road in Boston on Sunday afternoon, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James' Comment About Ja Morant Went Viral Last Night

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James loved what he saw from Ja Morant on Tuesday night. Morant led the way for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors as he finished with 47 points in 41 minutes of action. That performance got the Grizzlies back in the series as they took Game 2 after the Warriors took Game 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry speaks out on Gary Payton II’s injury after Dillon Brooks’ ‘foul’

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is all tied up. Ja Morant’s crew took Game 2 106-101, and the All-Star guard had a game-high 47 points. The defeat left the Warriors frustrated and concerned, but it wasn’t because they lost a winnable game. It was because Gary Payton II fractured his elbow after being brutally knocked out of the air by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Chris Paul
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Thursday that is going viral. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics last week. Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 after winning two titles with the Golden State Warriros.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Star Guard#The Miami Heat#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Atlanta Hawks#The Pelicans Trade Zion#Pelicans
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy