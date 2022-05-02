Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Game 1 On Monday
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Game 1 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Monday evening. However, the star guard said that he will play in the contest.
The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday evening, and for the game they have listed star guard Jimmy Butler as questionable due to a knee injury.
However, he says that he will play in the game, which is huge for the Heat.
The Heat got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs last season by the Milwaukee Bucks, but this year they rebounded nicely to finish the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
In 2020, the Heat had a magical run in Butler's first season with the Heat, and they went all the way to the NBA Finals but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the three seasons that Butler has been with the organization, they have made the playoffs in all three years.
In the first-round of the playoffs the Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in five games, and had several blowouts.
The winner of the series will face off with the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics series.
The Bucks won Game 1 on the road in Boston on Sunday afternoon, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series.
More on the Miami Heat can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0