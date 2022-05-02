ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Taco Time in Downtown Bellevue to Close May 15th

By Kara
downtownbellevue.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to new signage outside of Taco Time, the fast-food restaurant will be permanently closing on May 15th. They list two other locations that are nearby to visit, like Bellevue-Factoria and Kirkland-Rose Hill....

downtownbellevue.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kirkland, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Bellevue, WA
Food & Drinks
Bellevue, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kirkland, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, WA
Kirkland, WA
Restaurants
Bellevue, WA
Restaurants
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Axios Charlotte

Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations

LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has plans to open 12 locations in Charlotte over the next five years, will put its first one in Plaza Midwood and the second in University City. The Plaza Midwood restaurant be located at Midwood Corners plaza, on the corner of Central Avenue and The Plaza. “Where the Subway used […] The post Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KING 5

Tacoma Couch Guy becoming local celebrity, building brand in community

TACOMA, Wash. — "Tacoma Couch Guy" has been making the rounds on social media lately because he’s been spotted making the rounds in his neighborhood on a motorized couch. The man behind the commuter couch is Tacoma resident Kass Hodorowski. Hodorowski said the project was just a fun idea to make use of some old electric bike batteries a friend gave him years ago.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Bellevue#Tacos#Signage#Food Drink#Taco Time#Bellevue Factoria#Bellevue Investors Iv#Llc#Vulcan Real Estate#Fine Dry Cleaning
NBC4 Columbus

Hummus & Pita Co. opening May 7 in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut. Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday. The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel. They started in the restaurant business with their father and his […]
HILLIARD, OH
KING-5

Town of Concrete's iconic silos could see new life

CONCRETE, Wash. — Seattle has its Space Needle, George has The Gorge and Concrete has its ... silos. Soon, though, they could help bring tourists to the tiny Skagit County town. When Gwyenth Akers looks at the hulking gray monolith along Highway 20 in Skagit County, she sees nothing...
CONCRETE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy