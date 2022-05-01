ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A 30% chance of rain doesn’t mean what you think

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKBHD_0fQ2Uc6X00

(NEXSTAR) – You turn on the local news in the morning or open your phone’s weather app and you see there’s a 30% chance of rain in the forecast.

You (quite reasonably) take that to mean there’s a 30% probability it will rain where you live and a 70% probability it won’t rain. Right?

Wrong. It also doesn’t mean it will rain 30% of the day.

The percent chance of rain (or snow or thunderstorms) is called the “Probability of Precipitation,” or PoP. The figure refers to the chance that the forecast area will see at least 0.01 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service .

When will La Niña end?

Here’s where things get even more complicated: What is the forecast area? That depends on where you’re getting your weather from.

As Nexstar’s KXAN explains, some meteorologists are giving out rain chances for a large area. KXAN is based in Austin, Texas, but covers weather across 15 counties. Just saying there’s a 50% chance of rain in their viewing area could mean some people see a lot of rain while other people three counties over see nothing. It could also mean everyone sees a little rain.

That’s why meteorologists will get more specific and give you information beyond just the top-line rain chance. KNWA in Arkansas breaks down its viewing area into ten blocks. From there, the meteorologist looks at weather models and determines how confident they are a block will see precipitation.

These US cities are warming fastest

The meteorologist uses that data to do some math: (how confident they are there will be precipitation) X (the area they believe will see precipitation) = PoP (probability of precipitation) a.k.a. percent rain chance.

Say the models show 50% confidence there will be rain over 50% of the area. That would be 0.5 X 0.5, which leaves us with 0.25, a 25% chance of rain.

Bear with us for one more example:

Say there’s 100% confidence there will be rain, but it’s only for 80% of the area. That’s 1 X 0.8, which is an 80% chance of rain.

You see an 80% chance of rain in your weather app, and you think, “It’s almost certainly going to rain today!” But what if you live outside that 80% rain area? You may end up seeing no rain at all, but the forecast was still accurate.

And remember, even when you understand what the rain chance means, it doesn’t tell you two key pieces of information: how long it’s going to rain and how much rain in total will fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Sunny skies, warm temperatures into the weekend

Kern County will continue to be sunny this Friday as we welcome cooler temperatures and windy conditions ahead of the weekend.  The valley floor will enjoy mostly sunny skies tomorrow as a few morning clouds move out. A high of 85 is on tap, dropping to 60 at night for Bakersfield. The mountains and desert […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
KGET

Woman killed in River Blvd shooting; 2 in custody: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has died after she was shot Wednesday evening in northeast Bakersfield and two suspected shooters have been taken into custody, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were called to River Boulevard and Water Street just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Parolee found with loaded gun, ammo: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found a loaded gun and high-capacity magazine during a parole search Monday night at a home in Wasco, according to sheriff’s officials. Damien Torres, 22, was arrested at his home in the 2500 block of Yellowstone Court, officials said. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found. Torres was on active […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man armed with machete in custody following Downtown standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles and destroying property from atop a Downtown Bakersfield rooftop was arrested after a four-hour standoff, police said. KGET cameras show the man, identified as 44-year-old Raymond Valenzuela, was taken into custody as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Bakersfield Police Department blocked off 24th […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Will Rain#La Ni A
KGET

A look inside Bakersfield’s most expensive home for sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Standing behind a gated driveway in the Country Club Estates neighborhood is the most expensive home on the Bakersfield market right now–listed at $2.995 million. The custom-built, single-family mansion was designed by the seller, an architect, according to the sellers’ agent Mary Christenson. Christenson said to protect her client, she did […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

First bit of summer arrives in Kern: 90 degrees in some areas

A warmup has officially arrived in Kern County with temps climbing up to the low 90s today. Tomorrow, expect similar conditions, perhaps a degree or two hotter. The good news is that by Friday a cooling trend is expected, along with windy conditions in the Kern County mountains and desert. Mother’s Day should be very […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Police identify suspect in deadly Ming Avenue hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have identified a driver suspected of fleeing the scene of deadly crash this week on Ming Avenue. Police have identified the driver of an SUV involved the crash as Eric Miles, 31. Officials said he is wanted for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run causing death, driving on a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KGET

Murder trial underway in deadly casino shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Sgt. Stephen Wells rushed to Golden West Casino the evening of Nov. 3, 2017, he saw a body on the ground as he secured the scene and corralled witnesses to the shooting that had just occurred. Reports came in the gunman had run to a nearby convenience store on South […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver killed in fatal Hwy 58 shooting

Officials confirmed Highway 58 opened back up at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 58 remains closed following a shooting that left a person dead Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of the MLK Jr. Boulevard exit at around 6:30 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man armed with machete now in custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET’s cameras show the man was taken into custody as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Bakersfield Police Department has blocked off 24th street near Eye Street and 23rd Street after a man with a machete climbed onto the roof of a building, according to officials. The call about a man holding […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Judge orders trial in gas station shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Tuesday found enough evidence to proceed toward trial in the case of two men accused in a gas station shooting that wounded a man and woman. Joshua Smith, 27, and Ronald Goosby, 34, are due back in court next week where a date will be set for trial […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for driver involved in deadly car crash

Bakersfield, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a deadly car crash on Tuesday night in southwest Bakersfield. At approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run car crash involving a Jeep and an SUV in the 6100 block of Ming Avenue. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lamont beating death case moves forward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case against three people charged with murder in the beating death of a man in Lamont can proceed to trial, a judge ruled Tuesday. Octaviano Gonzalez, 39, Ruben Parayno, 31, and Michelle Valencia, 29, are due back in court next week to schedule a trial date. They’re charged in connection […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

KGET

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy